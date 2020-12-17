Amid protest on Delhi border, PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers tomorrow

The Narendra Modi-led Central government's latest approach comes as a part of BJP's mega outreach programme to persuade and inform farmers about the new legislation.

On Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also addressed the farmers in Madhya Pradesh as a part of the outreach programme. During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Tomar said farmers in the entire country are supporting the three agri laws, but cultivators from Punjab are being "misled" by the Opposition, thus leading to protests.

The agitation against the Centre's new farm laws entered fourth week with thousands of farmers camping at border points of Delhi adamant on their demands.

Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country. However, protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.