Amid protests against reforms, lakhs of farmers express support for bills: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: A large number of farmers have expressed support for the farm bills, while a protest is ongoing against the reforms, said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"While there is a protest against reforms, lakhs of farmers are also gathering to express support for bills. Today, thousands of farmers gathered in Gwalior for it," said Tomar while addressing an ASSOCHAM session via video conferencing on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Tomar told a gathering of farmers in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, even as the farmers' protest in and around Delhi continued that, it is the Narendra Modi government, which followed the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission and declared Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various farm produces by adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of the farmer.