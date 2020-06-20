Amid India-China standoff, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Hiranagar

Amid India-China standoff, Pakistan continued to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC). On Saturday morning, the Pakistani army violated ceasefire along the international border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reported India Today.
According to a report by India Today, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the international border in Kathua district.
Meanwhile, A Pakistani drone was shot down by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The drone was spotted hovering in the skies by a BSF party on patrol duty in the vicinity of Border Out Post Pansar around 5.10 am.
BSF personnel fired about nine rounds and shot down the flying object 250 metres inside Indian territory. Multiple weapons have been recovered from the drone which was brought down by the security forces.
On Friday, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan was through the firing of mortars and other weapons, which started in the evening. A befitting reply is being given by the Indian Army.
(Inputs from Agencies)
