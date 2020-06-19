Amid coronavirus pandemic, over 30 doctors resign in Uttar Pradesh

Doctors told FPJ, “In May end, the management asked us to go on force leave for six days so that our salaries for those days can be slashed. This month also we were being pressured to go on leave so that the management can save money by deducing the salary ‘officially’.”

The doctors allege that the management was not ready to hold talks to resolve the issue hence they were left with no option but to put in their papers. All 30 doctors are now sitting at home. The Mayo medical college has a 750-bed hospital attached where 200 doctors are working in different capacities.

More doctors are likely to quit in the coming days, says a doctor. Dr Neeraj Mishra, former head of doctors and resident doctors association, says, “This kind of treatment with corona warriors is app a - lling. The management must stop doing such tricks to harass the docs.”

Dean Dr JP Roy remained unavailable.