Amid coronavirus lockdown, Joy Bimal Roy shares experience of 1992 riots

“I am not a particularly courageous person and nor am l a macho stud,” he narrates. “Somehow l couldn't picture myself to be a gallant knight in shining armour charging in to the rescue Najma, who though in distress hardly qualified as a damsel. But I couldn't let her down. Sunil promptly volunteered to accompany me. I was most relieved to have his company, because l was not looking forward to this Mission Impossible.”

The two drove off in his ramshackle Ambassador barely exchanging a word, wrapped up in their own thoughts.

“It was not difficult to find Najma's place even though it was in a narrow cul de sac, because there was a group of menacing looking men armed with lathis, blocking the front door of her ground floor flat shouting slogans at the top of their voices.

Our arrival caused a bit of a stir, because it was completely unexpected, and as we walked towards her door, the men automatically moved aside for us to pass through. I think they were so taken aback to see us, that they were at a loss to know how to react. We took advantage of their momentary confusion and reached her door without having to utter a sound. Najma was so scared to come out, that Sunil and l had to almost pull her out of the door. By now the men had stopped shouting and stood around in sullen silence. The three of us walked through the phalanx without making eye contact with any of the men. They let us pass without even a murmur of protest (when l look back now, l wonder why) and we continued to walk to the car at a steady pace without a backward glance.