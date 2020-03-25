Books that celebs are reading to keep their mind active amid coronavirus lockdown

Sidharth Malhotra’s recent post on Instagram in which he was seen reading a book (wearing crisp white shirt and drinking coffee) had me drooling over it for long enough so much so that my phone started screaming ‘low battery’. If that wasn’t enough, I then stumbled upon a shirtless picture of the hunky Siddhant Chaturvedi…reading a book! Having had enough of celeb photos of books—without the title being visible—the reader in me got up with such force that it sent everything on the table tumbling down! Flexing muscles and all, the reader wanted answer: What are celebs reading during this coronavirus lockdown? With much ado, we nagged a few film and television actors to share their reading list. Here’s what they had to say:
Kirti Kulhari
I am reading a couple of books right now. One is called ‘Close to the Bone’ which is an autobiography of Lisa Ray. I received it from her last year but hadn’t managed to read it. So I started reading it now. It’s a very earnest and light approach to her whole story. Bahut dil se likhi hai kitaab…which is what matters to me the most and I am enjoying reading that. There’s a book called ‘Power of the Now’ by Eckhart Tolle and I can’t help but smile at the irony that with all this thing about coronavirus and it’s the ‘now’ that people need to be living for what it is more than ever because we are not busy doing anything in the world…we have so much time in the world, we are all locked up in our homes and I am sure we are all going crazy about not having to do anything. I think this is such a beautiful time to go within and be in that moment and living it completely. I have also got back to reading after a long time and I now realise how much I missed it and I hope to continue reading even when coronavirus isn’t threatening is.
Nikitin Dheer
Reading ‘Consolations of Philosophy’ by Alain de Botton. This book dwells into the lives of famous philosophers and what made them the men they were. I found the concept very interesting and gave a new perspective hence reading it.
Balraj Syal
We’re all grounded in our houses because the need of the hour is social distancing. So, I’m reading this book about cricketer Yuvraj Singh called ‘The Test of My Life’ by Nishant Jeet Arora, Sharda Ugra, and Yuvraj Singh. I have many reasons for reading this book. The first being he’s my absolute favourite and another reason is that he’s truly inspirational to many people. The way he emerged victorious in his battle with cancer. His journey has been very beautifully described in the book. This book is a great way to keep myself feeling positive. This book gives hope to everyone. It gives you a sense of self-belief that if he can do it, I can do it too. I think during this time especially, this is a great way to keep our minds positive. So I’m reading this at the moment. But I do hope this we’re all cured of this virus soon so that we can lead a care-free happy life once again, and be able to breathe freely.
Debina Bonnerjee
While organising the bookshelves I came across this book, ‘How to Enjoy Your Life and Job’ by Dale Carnegie that I had not read and I felt that this book will give me some motivation to go through all the phases in my life.
Chahat Khanna
I am reading a book on self-improvement and business management in order to become a better version of myself and sharpen my business management skills.
Neha Pendse
‘The Art of War’ by Sunzi, because I saw the reference of this book in a series I was watching.
Tejasswi Prakash
At this time of hour books are definitely man’s best friend and I swear. I make it a point it read one book every night before going to sleep. Right now I am trying to finish Kurt Vonnegut books and will be soon starting with some dark thrillers.
Flora Saini
During this time of self-care and isolation, I am trying to make these days more productive. Currently, I'm reading ‘Many Masters Many Lives' by Brian Weiss. (A bit of soul searching).
Cyrus Broacha
‘Dave Barry turns 40’ by Dave Barry. My favourite comic writer. Too much serious stuff going on I need funnies.
Priya Banerjee
Well I’m not much of a reader usually. Love watching shows and movies. But now that we are all quarantined and we have to come up with new things to do to keep our minds occupied. I’ve also started reading a little and also learning the guitar. I’ve a huge collection of books which I’ve never really read. Current I started reading the IKIGAI, the Japanese secret of living a long and happy life. Making me feel positive and happy in this tough times.
Mugdha Godse
‘Uninterrupted: The Power of the Actor’ by Ivana Chubbuck. Had ordered it two weeks back and now is the perfect time to read it!
