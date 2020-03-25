Books that celebs are reading to keep their mind active amid coronavirus lockdown

Reading ‘Consolations of Philosophy’ by Alain de Botton. This book dwells into the lives of famous philosophers and what made them the men they were. I found the concept very interesting and gave a new perspective hence reading it.

Balraj Syal

We’re all grounded in our houses because the need of the hour is social distancing. So, I’m reading this book about cricketer Yuvraj Singh called ‘The Test of My Life’ by Nishant Jeet Arora, Sharda Ugra, and Yuvraj Singh. I have many reasons for reading this book. The first being he’s my absolute favourite and another reason is that he’s truly inspirational to many people. The way he emerged victorious in his battle with cancer. His journey has been very beautifully described in the book. This book is a great way to keep myself feeling positive. This book gives hope to everyone. It gives you a sense of self-belief that if he can do it, I can do it too. I think during this time especially, this is a great way to keep our minds positive. So I’m reading this at the moment. But I do hope this we’re all cured of this virus soon so that we can lead a care-free happy life once again, and be able to breathe freely.

Debina Bonnerjee

While organising the bookshelves I came across this book, ‘How to Enjoy Your Life and Job’ by Dale Carnegie that I had not read and I felt that this book will give me some motivation to go through all the phases in my life.

Chahat Khanna

I am reading a book on self-improvement and business management in order to become a better version of myself and sharpen my business management skills.

Neha Pendse

‘The Art of War’ by Sunzi, because I saw the reference of this book in a series I was watching.

Tejasswi Prakash

At this time of hour books are definitely man’s best friend and I swear. I make it a point it read one book every night before going to sleep. Right now I am trying to finish Kurt Vonnegut books and will be soon starting with some dark thrillers.

Flora Saini

During this time of self-care and isolation, I am trying to make these days more productive. Currently, I'm reading ‘Many Masters Many Lives' by Brian Weiss. (A bit of soul searching).

Cyrus Broacha