Touch of joy: The last trip with Baba writes Joy Bimal Roy

It was altogether a most unpleasant experience, more so because there was nowhere I could wash the salt off my body, so all through the rest of the day I felt icky and itchy in turns.

In hindsight I realise that I was privileged to have had such a unique experience. After all how many of our fellow countrymen can claim to have had a near death experience in a dead sea?

At this point, Baba took a spur of the moment decision to visit Greece as it was so close that it seemed a shame not to visit. We stayed in a grand old hotel in Athens with waiters the same vintage as the hotel.

One of them hovered over us while we ate breakfast and much to my annoyance cluck clucked disapprovingly when I refused to eat anything. He brought me an omelette and stood by patiently till I finished eating it. Only then did he leave the table. I don’t think I have ever come across a waiter like that again.

I still remember his face clearly and the beautiful and gracious dining room where we sat at a table covered in a pristine white tablecloth, overlooking the street outside.

After Beirut, Athens felt like a morgue. Our waiter seemed to have taken a shine to us, because he came back to the table to tell us that we must buy some Greek delicacies to take home. And so we discovered baklava for the first time. I had never seen sweets made out of whole pistas and almonds. It was absolutely divine!

As all tourists, we went to see the Acropolis. It was imposing and majestic but by now I was tired of seeing so many monuments and walking miles in the process. My enthusiasm was waning rapidly. I perked up again when we went on a one-day cruise of the Aegean sea. The sight of the water and the quaint islands revived me.

An American woman on the boat gifted me a Pentel pen when she saw me sketching. It turned out she was an artist and she befriended us through the rest of the cruise. I still remember her name — Johanna Osborne. But that was the last time we saw her.

Ma was fascinated by the tiny shops that lined the quay. She spotted a beautiful tangerine coral necklace, and bought it for my sister Yashodhara who passed away on January 1, this year. But the coral necklace has outlasted both of them and is mute testimony of an unforgettable past.

And then it was was time to return to lndia. Though I had travelled to magical places I was happy to be back home, but my happiness was short lived.

Baba developed fever soon after we got back from our travels. He had to cancel the shoot of his new film as he developed high temperature on the sets.

He was diagnosed with pleurisy. Little did we realise it was the beginning of the end. He steadily got worse, till he was finally diagnosed with lung cancer. He died 15 months later in January 1966.

My last trip with him proved to be fateful. It is a memory that will always be tinged with sadness.