Amid border tensions with China, India to post key diplomat to Taiwan

Amid border tensions with China, India is posting key diplomat handling Indo-US relations as its new envoy to Taiwan.

According to a report by Indian Express, Gourangalal Das, currently, Joint Secretary (America) in the Ministry of External Affairs, will be the next envoy to Taiwan. The Central government is expected to make a formal announcement of the appointment soon. The appointment of Gourangalal Das as envoy to Taiwan comes weeks after the BJP had asked Meenakshi Lekhi and Rahul Kaswan to attend via virtual mode the swearing-in ceremony of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen on May 20.