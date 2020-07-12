What happened that China took away India's land during Modi's rule: Rahul Gandhi asks govt

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday again attacked the government over the Ladakh face-off, and asked what happened that China "took away" India's land when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the helm.

He also tagged a news report quoting a defence expert, alleging that the Government is "misleading" the media on the Chinese disengagement along the LAC and that disengagement at the Galwan Valley is disadvantageous to India. "What has happened that under Modi ji rule, China took away Mother India's sacred land," he asked in a tweet in Hindi.