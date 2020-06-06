Amid border stand-off Indo-China talks between military commanders conclude in Moldo

On Saturday, representatives from the two countries met in Moldo on the Chinese side. The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh who met with his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People's Liberation Army at at around 11.30 am in Moldo.

The talks lasted all afternoon, and according to sources quoted by ANI, at the time of publication, the Indian delegation was reportedly on its way back to Leh.

It is not yet clear as to what what was discussed. The delegation will brief the top Army brass including Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi about the talks. The Directorate General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters here will also brief the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned government officials about the discussions.