Amid border stand-off Indo-China talks between military commanders conclude in Moldo

Indo-China relations have been somewhat strained in recent times, with the two countries involved in a standoff over the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.
While the two countries have long held different opinions when it comes to Arunachal Pradesh -- China claims it is a part of southern Tibet -- matters have escalated somewhat over the last month, triggered by China's stiff opposition to India's creation of two key roadways.
On Saturday, representatives from the two countries met in Moldo on the Chinese side. The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh who met with his Chinese equivalent Maj Gen Liu Lin, who is the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of Chinese People's Liberation Army at at around 11.30 am in Moldo.
The talks lasted all afternoon, and according to sources quoted by ANI, at the time of publication, the Indian delegation was reportedly on its way back to Leh.
It is not yet clear as to what what was discussed. The delegation will brief the top Army brass including Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi about the talks. The Directorate General of Military Operations at Army Headquarters here will also brief the Ministry of External Affairs and other concerned government officials about the discussions.
This is not the first talk between the two countries. The two sides have held close to a dozen rounds of talks since the first week of May when the Chinese sent over 5,000 troops along the LAC. Earlier rounds of negotiation -- both between local commanders as well as major general-rank officials of the two armies -- had been inconclusive, and on Friday reports had suggested that India was taking a "realistic approach" to the talks.
On Friday, officials from the two countries had also interacted via video-conferencing.
(With inputs from agencies)
