Ahead of key talks with China over border dispute India adopts 'realistic approach'

In recent times India and China have found themselves involved in a border dispute over the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China claims Arunachal Pradesh is a part of southern Tibet -- something that India contests.
Matters have escalated somewhat over the last month, triggered by China's stiff opposition to India's creation of two key roadways. This included a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake and the construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.
While the stand-off had alarmed many, the two countries have since softened their stance, even deciding to hold an extensive talk on Saturday. Reportedly, the Indian side will be represented by the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, Lt Gen Harinder Singh.
A PTI report on Friday quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang to add that the neighbouring country was "committed to properly resolve the relevant issue". Ahead of the key talks, on Friday, China also appointed a new Army commander for its Western Theatre Command ground forces responsible for the Sino-India border.
But while reports suggest that both sides will deliberate on specific proposals to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh, India has adopted a "realistic approach".
While the willingness of the two countries to engage in a talk bodes well, it must also be remembered that previous rounds of negotiation -- both between local commanders as well as major general-rank officials of the two armies -- had been inconclusive.
This is not the first time China and India have been embroiled in a face off. In 2017, troops from the two countries were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in the Doklam tri-junction.
According to a Hindustan Times report that quotes government officials, the standoff could well continue for much longer than the above mentioned 73 days.
“We are not in a hurry… and I believe, neither is the Chinese side,” the publication quoted a government functionary to say.
