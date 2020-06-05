Ahead of key talks with China over border dispute India adopts 'realistic approach'

While the willingness of the two countries to engage in a talk bodes well, it must also be remembered that previous rounds of negotiation -- both between local commanders as well as major general-rank officials of the two armies -- had been inconclusive.

This is not the first time China and India have been embroiled in a face off. In 2017, troops from the two countries were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in the Doklam tri-junction.

According to a Hindustan Times report that quotes government officials, the standoff could well continue for much longer than the above mentioned 73 days.

“We are not in a hurry… and I believe, neither is the Chinese side,” the publication quoted a government functionary to say.