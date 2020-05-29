Amid stand-off between India and China, satellite images pick up Chinese armour, artillery near LAC: Report

A detailed analysis of satellite images has shown extensive deployment of towed artillery and mechanised elements on the Chinese side, bringing Indian deployments within striking distance, the Indian Express reported on Friday

According to the report, satellite images show the presence of 16 tanks with a mix of infantry combat vehicles, though camouflaged. Flatbed trucks, excavator machines, dumper trucks too have been identified in the imagery, sources said, adding that these suggest permanent defences are being prepared by the Chinese in the area.