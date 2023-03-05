American Airlines pee-gate: Who is Indian student Arya Vohra, who urinated on passenger? | Representative image

Months after the Air India pee gate, another incident has come to fore. This time, it was again an Indian passenger but an American airline. A passenger on a New York-New Delhi American Airlines flight allegedly urinated on a fellow male passenger in a drunken state.

This is the third such incident in the last few months where a flyer relieved himself on a fellow passenger in an inebriated state.

On November 26, an almost similar incident took place on a New York-Delhi Air India flight, in which a man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman.

When did the incident happen?

The incident allegedly took place on flight number AA292, which took off from New York at 9.16 pm on Friday and landed after 14 hours and 26 minutes of flying at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here at 10.12 pm on Saturday.

Who is the accused?

The accused is a student in a US university. He was in a state of inebriation and urinated while he was asleep. It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew

The name of the student is Arya Vohra and he is aged 20. He is a student in USA and resident of Defence Colony (in) Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Sunday assured "strongest possible action" against him to send across a message to the flyers not to indulge in creating nuisance onboard in the future.

(With inputs from agencies)