Ambikapur Animal Cruelty Case: A shocking case of animal cruelty in Chhattisgarh has come to light, raising questions about growing insensitivity towards animals. Six puppies were allegedly beaten and burnt alive in Ambikapur. Some minors are accused of first brutally beating the puppies, then pouring petrol on them and setting them on fire.
CCTV Footage Shows Minors Setting The Puppies On Fire
The incident reportedly took place behind Punjab Garden in the city. The case came to light after CCTV footage of animal cruelty surfaced on social media. The viral video allegedly shows the boys setting the puppies on fire. They can also be heard shouting and appearing to enjoy the incident as the animals burn.
Animal Shelter Files Police Complaint
Following the incident, the Bezubaan Dog Shelter filed a complaint at Gandhinagar police station. The organisation has demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged killing of six puppies.
The incident has triggered outrage and raised concerns about animal abuse in India and the safety of stray animals. The alleged involvement of minors has also added to the concern.
CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage
The viral animal cruelty video has drawn attention to the brutal treatment of the puppies. The incident has once again highlighted the need for stronger animal protection laws and action against those responsible for cruelty to animals.
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