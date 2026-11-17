Ambikapur Animal Cruelty Case: Six Puppies Allegedly Beaten, Doused In Petrol And Burnt Alive By Minors |

Ambikapur Animal Cruelty Case: A shocking case of animal cruelty in Chhattisgarh has come to light, raising questions about growing insensitivity towards animals. Six puppies were allegedly beaten and burnt alive in Ambikapur. Some minors are accused of first brutally beating the puppies, then pouring petrol on them and setting them on fire.

CCTV Footage Shows Minors Setting The Puppies On Fire

The incident reportedly took place behind Punjab Garden in the city. The case came to light after CCTV footage of animal cruelty surfaced on social media. The viral video allegedly shows the boys setting the puppies on fire. They can also be heard shouting and appearing to enjoy the incident as the animals burn.

Animal Shelter Files Police Complaint

Following the incident, the Bezubaan Dog Shelter filed a complaint at Gandhinagar police station. The organisation has demanded strict action against those involved in the alleged killing of six puppies.

🚨 अंबिकापुर में इंसानियत शर्मसार! 6 मासूम पिल्लों को बेरहमी से पीटने के बाद पेट्रोल डालकर जिंदा जलाने का आरोपअंबिकापुर। छत्तीसगढ़ के अंबिकापुर से पशु क्रूरता का एक बेहद दर्दनाक और शर्मनाक मामला सामने आया है। शहर के पंजाब गार्डन के पीछे कथित तौर पर 6 मासूम पिल्लों के साथ बर्बरता की गई। आरोप है कि कुछ नाबालिगों ने पहले पिल्लों को बेरहमी से पीटा और फिर उन पर पेट्रोल डालकर जिंदा जला दिया।घटना से संबंधित CCTV फुटेज सामने आने के बाद मामला उजागर हुआ। इसके बाद बेजुबान डॉग शेल्टर की ओर से गांधीनगर थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराते हुए दोषियों के खिलाफ सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग की गई है।इस घटना ने एक बार फिर समाज की संवेदनशीलता और बेजुबान जानवरों की सुरक्षा पर गंभीर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। आखिर इन मासूम जीवों की क्या गलती थी?#Ambikapur #Surguja #AnimalCruelty #PuppyCruelty — POETIC MOHAN (@POETICMOHAN) November 16, 2026

The incident has triggered outrage and raised concerns about animal abuse in India and the safety of stray animals. The alleged involvement of minors has also added to the concern.

CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage

The viral animal cruelty video has drawn attention to the brutal treatment of the puppies. The incident has once again highlighted the need for stronger animal protection laws and action against those responsible for cruelty to animals.

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