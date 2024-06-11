Amaravati Capital Plan: All You Need To Know About TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu's Ambitious Project

The AP High Court at Amaravati | File Image

Amaravati: With the return of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh after a resounding victory in the just concluded Assembly Elections, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's ambitious Amravati capital project has also getting a fresh lease of life.

The Amaravati Master Plan stands as a testament to ambitious urban development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh. Designed to be the new capital city of the state, the master plan aims to accommodate the vast population while fostering economic growth, cultural vibrancy, and environmental stewardship. The project signifies conventional urbanization patterns, with an emphasis on innovative infrastructure, green spaces, and smart technologies.

Naidu's predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had shelved the Amravati project and had instead proposed a three-capital plan. This included administrative capital at Vishakhapatnam, Judicial capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool. However, his plan came to a halt after Supreme Court said a final decision will be taken only after hearing both the parties.

What Is The Amaravati Capital Plan?

The Amaravati Capital Plan is a comprehensive blueprint for the development of Amaravati, the proposed capital city of the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The plan aims to transform Amaravati into a world-class city with state-of-the-art infrastructure, sustainable urban development, and a vibrant economy. Spanning over 217 square kilometers, the master plan envisions a city that integrates residential, commercial, industrial, and recreational zones to cater to the diverse needs of its residents.

Promised Important Infrastructural Structures

At the heart of the master plan is the Core Capital Area, which encompasses government offices, cultural institutions, and public spaces. This area is designed to reflect the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh while embracing modern architectural principles. Surrounding the Core Capital Area are several urban clusters, each with its own distinct character and function. These clusters include residential neighborhoods, commercial districts, educational campuses, and recreational hubs, all connected by a network of green spaces, roads, and public transport.

Key Features Of The Capital Plan

One of the key features of the master plan is its emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation. The city is designed to minimize its ecological footprint through measures such as green building standards, water conservation strategies, and renewable energy sources. Additionally, the plan includes provisions for the preservation of natural habitats and the enhancement of green spaces to improve air quality and promote biodiversity.

The Planning

The renowned design firm Foster+Partner was tasked with overseeing the Amaravati masterplan project in 2015, with an anticipated completion date of 2025. The government pooled 33,000 acres from farmers under a scheme it announced in 2014. Of this, 17,000 acres have been handed over.

The effort was called off in 2019 (shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the unrelated national parliament redesign in Delhi) following a sweep in local elections by the YSR Congress Party, which insisted on a trifurcated, now-withdrawn plan with various governmental functions being spread across separate sites. The plan envisages creating 5.6 million jobs in the capital and its environs, that will be home to 13.5 million people by 2050.

Legal Issue

The UK Architects’ Journal is reporting that the suit was brought against the state-run Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) over their repeated inability to respond to payment requests from Foster + Partners that date to 2019.

Foster + Partners had worked alongside AMRDA for several years to develop an administrative city for the state of Andhra Pradesh that included a new legislative building, judicial facilities, and a complex of office buildings at a reported price of £500 million ($600 million USD).

The Thread

An X user (formerly Twitter) used the platform to capture the development of the Amaravati Masterplan in its current state. The user showed areas that are promised to be developed in the Amaravati Masterplan.

Locations such as Praja Vedika, Bhoomi Pooja, MLA, MLC quarters, Secretariat and CMO, IAS, and IPS office towers, Amaravati High court complex, High court judges' bungalows, NGO towers, buildings housing government secretariat employees, and VIT University to High court road were mentioned by the user in the 11-post thread. The user posted videos on YouTube and local news networks that discussed coverage of the area.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by Chandrababu Naidu, secured 12 seats and held a lead of 121 seats in the Andhra Pradesh constituency during the recent general elections. Janasena secured two seats and was led by three seats, while the BJP secured one segment and was led by seven seats.

The longest-serving chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu, who demanded Special Category Status for the state of Andhra Pradesh, will take oath again as a CM on June 12.