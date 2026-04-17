Allahabad High Court Orders FIR Against Rahul Gandhi In Dual Citizenship Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Image) | ANI

The Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench on Friday ordered the registration of an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with allegations related to dual citizenship.

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The direction came during a hearing on a petition challenging a lower court order that had earlier rejected a request to register an FIR against Gandhi. During the proceedings, counsel representing the Uttar Pradesh Government urged that the matter be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court accepted the request and directed that an FIR be registered and the case transferred to the CBI for further investigation.

The case was heard in detail at the Lucknow Bench, where the Ministry of Home Affairs formally presented its position. During the hearing, Justice Subhash Vidyarthi instructed the Foreigners Division of the Home Ministry to submit all relevant documents related to the case, which were subsequently presented before the court.

The petition was filed by Vignesh Shishir, who claimed to have submitted documents indicating that Rahul Gandhi was listed as a voter in the United Kingdom and may have participated in elections there. According to the petitioner, these records support allegations linked to citizenship and national security concerns.

The plea was filed as a criminal application challenging the order issued on January 28, 2026, by a Special MP-MLA Magistrate, who had refused to direct Kotwali Police Station in Raebareli to register an FIR. The High Court has now overturned that decision and ordered police to initiate criminal proceedings.

The petition invokes multiple provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with alleged violations of the Official Secrets Act 1923, Passport Act 1967, and Foreigners Act 1946. The petitioner has argued that the matter raises serious issues concerning citizenship and national security.