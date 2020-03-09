Allahabad HC raps UP Govt, asks Yogi to remove all hoardings featuring anti-CAA protesters

Earlier, taking suo moto cognizance of a public interest litigation on the issue the High Court in an unprecedented sitting on Sunday, a court holiday, slammed the government's move calling it "highly unjust" and "absolute encroachment on personal liberty of individuals".

A bench headed Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha had summoned District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash and Commissioner of Police Sujeet Pandey at 10 am on Sunday. However, Advocate General Raghvendra Singh could not reach the court on time to respond on the government behalf, hence, the court deferred the hearing to 3 pm.

Later at 3 pm, the AG said that the Allahabad HC had no jurisdiction to take up this matter suo motu as the hoardings were put up in Lucknow. Strongly responding to the AG, Chief Justice Mathur said that the High Court has jurisdiction over matters concerning the entire state.