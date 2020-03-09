Delhi Police Special Cell arrests PFI member for spreading false propaganda during anti-CAA protests

On Sunday, Delhi Police had arrested a couple linked to the Islamic State's (ISIS) Khorasan module from south Delhi's Jamia Nagar for allegedly instigating anti-CAA protests in the national capital.

They were identified as Jahanjeb Sami (36) and his wife Hina Bashir Beg (39). The couple hails from Srinagar and were residing in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) told PTI that they were promoting the Islamic State's ideology of hatred and inciting Muslims to take up violent struggle against the state. Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beg were also involved in instigating protests against the amended citizenship law.

The Delhi Police has so far filed over 700 cases and nabbed nearly 2,400 people in connection with the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi. According to police, out of the 702 cases filed, 49 have been registered under the Arms Act.

