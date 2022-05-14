'All VIP rooms in jails will be converted into management blocks for staff,' Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the closure of VIP cells in Punjab jails, suggesting that all VIP rooms in jails will be converted into management blocks for prison staff in the state.



"With a view to ending VIP culture, all VIP rooms in jails will be converted into jail management blocks to ensure smooth functioning of jail staff. Concerned officers will be held accountable in case of negligence in jail & strict action will be taken," said Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader mentioned in a video shared on Twitter that more than 700 mobile phones had been seized from imprisoned gangsters.

“We have recovered 710 mobile phones of gangsters from jail premises. We also acted against those who brought phones inside jails. A special investigation team will probe these cases. FIRs have been registered and some officers suspended,” he announced.

Listing initiatives taken in his leadership, Mann claimed that his government has taken measures within 50 days what was left undone since 50 years.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 03:15 PM IST