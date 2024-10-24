 'All INDIA Bloc Candidates Will Contest In UP By-Polls On Cycle Symbol,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav
The Uttar Pradesh by-polls are slated to be held on nine Assembly seats including Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari. The poll body has announced by-polls for nine of the 10 vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, except Milkipur of Ayodhya district.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | PTI

Lucknow: INDIA Bloc candidates will contest on all nine seats in Uttar Pradesh by-polls on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle', Akhilesh Yadav said.

Making the announcement on X, Yadav said, 'Baat seat ki nahi jeet ki hai' (It is not about seats but about winning).

"Under this strategy, the joint candidates of 'India Bloc' will contest on all the nine seats on the Samajwadi Party's election symbol 'cycle'. Congress and the Samajwadi Party are united and standing shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India Bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," Akhilesh said.

He also asserted that the Samajwadi Party's strength has increased manifold with the support of the Congress party's top leadership and booth-level workers.

"With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'India Bloc' in all the nine assembly seats has been filled with new energy with the resolve to win. This is an election to save the country's Constitution, harmony and the honour of the PDA. That is why our appeal to everyone is: not even a single vote should be reduced, not even a single vote should be divided," the SP Chief added.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav On Seat-Sharing Talks Between SP & Congress

Earlier, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said that talks are underway between the SP and Congress regarding seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-polls to be held on November 13.

Meanwhile, as many as 19 candidates filed the nominations for the Uttar Pradesh assembly by-elections on Wednesday for the nine assembly seats.

On Tuesday, 15 candidates filed nominations in UP for by-polls and a total of 34 candidates filed nominations for Uttar Pradesh by-polls till Wednesday. Nominations will continue to be accepted for the by-elections of the 9 assembly seats in UP until October 25.

About The Uttar Pradesh By-Polls

The by-polls on 48 constituencies are spread over 15 states - Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The polling will take place on November 13 and counting of votes is scheduled for November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

