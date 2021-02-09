All agencies of Centre and State are monitoring situation: Amit Shah on Uttarakhand glacier burst

The Home Minister further informed that the Uttarakhand government has said that the floods no longer pose a threat to the low-lying areas and the water level is receding. "Uttarakhand Government has stated that there is now no danger of flooding in the lower areas and water level is also receding. Electricity restored in most areas, BRO carrying out repair work of 5 damaged bridges," Shah said.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Home Minister said that the first instalment of the State Disaster Risk Management Fund of Rs 468 crore, allocated to Uttarakhand for the Financial Year 2020-21, has been sanctioned to the state.

"In the Financial Year 2020-21, Rs 1,041 crore has been allocated to Uttarakhand under the SDRF fund. The first instalment of Rs 468 crore, has already been sanctioned to the state. We are taking all necessary precautions to step up safety and rehab work," he added.

A glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)