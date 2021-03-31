Alert! Random COVID-19 testing for flyers arriving in Delhi from states witnessing surge in cases

India's capital city Delhi has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases since last few days due to which flyers coming from states witnessing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic may now have to undergo coronavirus testing at the airport. The test will be conducted randomly.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced this on Twitter on Wednesday. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will conduct the random Covid-19 screening of flyers arriving in the city.

The decision comes after the Centre identified Delhi as one of the 10 cities worst-affected by second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The Centre on March 30 said the covid situation was turning from "bad to worse" in the country with spurge in coronavirus infections in some states putting the whole country at risk.

The DIAL said, "As per the latest government mandate, DDMA shall conduct random COVID-19 testing of passengers coming from the states where cases are increasing."

"After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However, the passengers who were found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol," the DIAL said.