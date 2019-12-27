Ajmer: Effigy of Dargah Deewan burnt

Protesters in Ajmer burnt the effigy of the Dargah Deewan Syed Zainual Ali Abedin for issuing statements in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah after Jumma (Friday) Namaz. A huge silent procession that included Khadims of the Dargah was also taken out demanding a rollback on the CAA. They also handed over a memorandum for the President to the SDM.
The Muslim community of Ajmer was irked with the Dargah Deewan (the descendant of Khwaja) for extending support to the CAA a few days back. They raised slogans against him and burnt his effigy.
“We have burnt an effigy of the dargah deewan as he spoke against the wishes of the community. He always speaks in favour of the government that is in power,” said S F Hasan Chishti, Khadim, Dargah.
Thousands of people led by Shahar Quazi Sayed Toufiq Siddiqui took part in the procession demanding that the CAA be taken back. Maulvis from various mosques and large number of Khadims of the Dargah were part of the procession. The protesters had black bands abound their arms and were carrying tricolours.
“CAA and NRC are against the Muslim community it is a black law and we demand that it be taken back. We will continue to protest peacefully till it is taken back,” said Shahar Quazi Sayed Toufiq Siddiqui.
