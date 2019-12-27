CAA protests: 'Peaceful' anti and pro protests in Delhi amid tight security

For the third weekend in a row, after the Citizenship Amendment Bill took centrestage, Delhi and surrounding areas in the national capital region remained on tenterhooks. However, the day ended on a relatively peaceful note with no violence reported from Delhi and adjoining districts in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

With a few anti-CAA protests scheduled and people expected to gather in large numbers for the traditional Friday afternoon prayers at mosques, the authorities were not taking any chances. A total of 29 companies comprising personnel from Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force and CRPF were deployed across Delhi in anticipation of trouble today.

Security forces were out on duty by 7 a.m. on Friday, with focus on spots that had witnessed violence or tension in the preceding two weeks. Areas that had police deployment in strength included Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid, Masjid Moth and Hauz Khas.

Until noon, an air of tension hung over areas such as Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Jamia Nagar and Zakir Nagar that had witnessed violence last week but after the Friday afternoon prayers, people dispersed peacefully.