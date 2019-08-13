Ajit Doval joins Jammu and Kashmir police for Eid bara khana, does aerial survey of Srinagar

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who has been keeping a close watch on security for over a week in Jammu and Kashmir and mingling with the people in the Valley, on Monday sat down with the J&K police personnel and officers for a bara khana (meal with jawans) at the police control room on the occasion of Eid.

Doval, who has been visiting different parts of the Valley, including the troubled hot-spots of Anantnag, Sopore and Shopian, for the past week, went on an aerial survey of Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir Valley.

He later interacted and greeted J&K Police officers and personnel on the occasion of Eid, after which he joined them for the Eid meal, at which senior officers of JKP were present.

During his interaction with the JKP, the NSA appreciated their hard work and commended each one of the officers and personnel present for ensuring peace and facilitating general public. He also conveyed Eid greetings to the families of the policemen.

Doval on Monday also did a recce of the entire Srinagar, including downtown, Soura, Pampore, Lal Chowk area, Hazratbal, Pampore, Budgam (in Budgam Charar e Sharif area), South Kashmir including Pulwama and Awantipora. “Everything was normal and people were seen celebrating Eid,” sources said.

The administration has been working overtime to ensure the people of J&K have a peaceful Eid, in the wake of the lockdown due to revocation of special status to Kashmir.

Notably, Maisuma, Srinagar near Lal Chowk which is JKLF boss Yasin Malik’s command centre for stone throwers, also saw complete peace and quiet. In fact, witnesses said kids were seen singing and interacting with CRPF jawans in the area.

On Monday, photographs and videos shared by the government on social media showed people celebrating Eid in J&K, which has been under restrictions since August 5 when the government imposed prohibitory orders prior to revoking Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution which gave special status to the region.

NSA Doval and the state administrations efforts to ensure a peaceful Eid appeared to have paid off, after the government reported that over 10,000 people offered prayers in a “peaceful environment”, though there were some “minor localised protests of a routine nature”.