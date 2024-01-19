Ajit Doval Birthday: Interesting Things To Know About India's Spymaster and National Security Advisor

Ajit Doval | File Photo

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will turn 79 tomorrow, January 20. Born in 1945, Ajit Doval is often referred to as India's "James Bond". From being an undercover agent in Pakistan to serving as India's National Security Advisor, his career has been a tapestry woven with secret operations, daring missions and strategically bold decisions. Ahead of Doval's 79th birthday,below are some interesting facts about him.

Ajit Doval was born in Ghiri Banelsyun village in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal. After receiving his early education at the Ajmer Military School in Rajasthan, he graduated with a master's degree in economics from the Agra University in 1967. How he shaped his professional acreer from an IPS to India's spymaster, let's get into this.

All You Need To Know About Ajit Doval

- Ajit Doval joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1968.

- He was sent to Pakistan as an undercover agenct. He spent seven years in Pakistan gathering crucial intelligence.

- After returning to India after succefull mission, Doval became actively involved in counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast and Punjab.

- He was instrumental in bringing peace to Mizoram, earning him the prestigious Kirti Chakra, one of India's highest gallantry awards.

- At the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Doval headed the operations wing for a decade, masterminding the successful resolution of hijackings and hostage situations. In 2004, he was appointed as the Director of the IB. He retired in 2009.

- In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Doval as the National Security Advisor, placing him at the center of India's strategic decision-making.

- During his tenure, India launched surgical strikes across the Line of Control in 2016 and the airstrikes in Balakot in 2019, sending a strong message to Pakistan and India's other adversaries.

- He also played key role in securing the release of Indian nurses held hostage in Iraq and negotiating the return of Indian fishermen detained in Pakistan.

Ajit Doval is known as the architect of several bold security initiatives. He prefers to be away from limelight and has become a towering figure in India's security landscape. His life and career are a testament to dedication, courage, and strategic brilliance.