Airlines to give concessions to passengers who carry no baggage or only cabin baggage

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a circular, allowing domestic airlines to give concessions in ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage, reported ANI.

As per the current rules, a passenger can carry up to 7 kilograms of cabin baggage and 15 kilograms of check-in baggage. Any additional weight is chargeable.

However, the new rule by DGCA will allow the flight operators to provide tickets at lesser prices to those who choose to travel with no baggage or only with cabin baggage within the permissible weight limit.

"The airfares so established by the airlines also include charges for some of the services rendered by them. On the basis of various feedback received, it is felt that many times these services provided by the airlines may not be required by the passengers while travelling. Considering the fact that unbundling of services and charges thereto has the potential to make basic fare more affordable and provides the consumer with an option of paying for the services which he/she wishes to avail, it has been decided by the Government to allow the following services to be unbundled and charged separately on an opt-in basis," the circular stated.

Apart from the baggage charges, the aviation watchdog has also allowed unbundling of other services like preferential seating, meal-snack-drink charges, airline lounges, sports equipment charges and musical instrument charge etc.

Check the new DGCA circular here: