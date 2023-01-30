Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh to take over as new Vice Chief of Air Staff on February 1

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh will take over as the new Vice Chief of Air Staff on February 1. Singh will succeed incumbent Air Marshal Sandeep Singh, who will retire on Tuesday.

Air Marshal AP Singh is presently heading the Prayagraj-based Central Air Command in Uttar Pradesh. He was appointed as the next commander-in-chief of Central Air Command based in Prayagraj (UP) on July 1.

Air Marshal AP Singh is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM).

He was also recently honoured with the Param Vashisht Seva Medal (PVSM) at the 74th Republic Day celebration in New Delhi on January 26.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 2 IAF fighter jets crash after collision during routine exercise

Who is Amar Preet Singh?

Amar Preet Singh is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, National Defence College and National Defence Academy.

He was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force in 1984.

In a distinguished career spanning 38 years, Singh has flown a variety of fighter and trainer aircraft with more than 4,900 hours of operational flying.

He is also a qualified flying instructor and an experimental test pilot with service flying on a variety of fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)