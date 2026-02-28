 Air India's Delhi–Tel Aviv Flight Returns Mid-Air As Israel Launches 'Preventive' Strikes On Iran
Air India’s Delhi–Tel Aviv flight returned after Israel launched “preventive” strikes on Iran, hitting Tehran with missiles. Airspace closures across the Middle East disrupted international flights, forcing diversions. Israel issued safety alerts, closed schools, and banned gatherings. Tensions rise amid ongoing US-Iran nuclear talks.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Air India's Delhi–Tel Aviv Flight Returns Mid-Air As Israel Launches 'Preventive' Strikes On Iran | File Pic (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Air India’s Delhi–Tel Aviv flight on Saturday returned to the national capital after Israel launched what it described as “preventive” strikes on Iran, triggering airspace closures across parts of the Middle East and disrupting several international services.

Israel’s Defence Minister confirmed that the country had attacked Iran. Massive explosions were reported in Tehran, with local media saying several missiles struck areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital.

Thick smoke was seen rising near Pasteur Street, which houses key government buildings. The extent of the damage and casualties was not immediately known.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier IndiGo also issued advisory and said that the airline is closely watching the situation. "We are closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority," the low-cost airline said.

In a post on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said air raid sirens were sounded across Israel and advance alerts were sent to mobile phones, instructing residents to remain close to protected spaces.

The military described the alert as a precaution amid the possibility of missile launches towards Israel.

As a safety measure, Israel ordered schools nationwide to remain closed, advised citizens to work from home and banned public gatherings.

Soon after the strikes, several countries in the region closed or restricted their airspace, affecting international flight operations.

Airlines diverted services bound for Tel Aviv and other destinations in the region.

Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 said the closures were impacting numerous carriers. Flight FZ984 from Kazan to Dubai diverted to Baku, while AI126 from Chicago to Delhi was flying over Syria.

G9950 from Sharjah to Moscow was rerouted over Pakistan, and EK225 from Dubai to San Francisco operated over Afghanistan and Pakistan to avoid restricted zones.

The developments come at a sensitive diplomatic moment. Tensions between the United States and Iran have been rising over a potential nuclear agreement.

US President Donald Trump recently described Iran as “very difficult” and “very dangerous.” A third round of negotiations between Iranian and US officials was held in Geneva on Thursday, with another round scheduled later on Saturday.

