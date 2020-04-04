Air India stops bookings for domestic, international flights till April 30

New Delhi: National carrier Air India has stopped bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30 as it awaits a decision from the government on the lockdown that ends on April 14, according to a spokesperson.

No-frills carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir said they are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. In the case of SpiceJet and GoAir, they have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1. An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remain suspended.

Full service carrier Vistara said it has started bookings for travel from April 15. Commercial flights on domestic and international routes have been suspended till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections. The Air India spokesperson said bookings have now been closed till April 30 from Friday.