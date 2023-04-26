 Air India row: Entire crew grounded after pilot allows woman into cockpit on Dubai-Delhi flight
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India row: Entire crew grounded after pilot allows woman into cockpit on Dubai-Delhi flight

Air India row: Entire crew grounded after pilot allows woman into cockpit on Dubai-Delhi flight

A cabin crew member of the Air India flight had filed a complaint with the DGCA about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit on February 27.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Nearly two months after an Air India pilot allowed a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight, aviation watchdog DGCA has directed the airline to deroster the entire crew till investigations are complete, according to a senior official.

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on February 27.

On the condition of anonymity, the official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said though prima-facie, the cabin crew seems to have no role in the incident, the entire crew of the flight has been derostered pending investigations.

Read Also
Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata for intervention as salary structure row widens
article-image

Pilot to remain grounded until final verdict

There is an allegation, which is being investigated and the principle of natural justice will apply, and the pilot concerned will also be given an opportunity to present his case, the official said on Wednesday.

The official also said the pilot will remain grounded till a final decision in the matter is taken by the regulator.

While there was no immediate comment from Air India on the latest development, the airline, on April 21, said it had taken serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

Read Also
Air India pilot allows female friend in cockpit of Dubai-Delhi flight; DCGA probe in incident...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee instructs strict probe in Kaliyaganj incidents

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee instructs strict probe in Kaliyaganj incidents

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Naxals used 50 kg of explosives to blow up DRG vehicle, blast created massive...

Chhattisgarh Tragedy: Naxals used 50 kg of explosives to blow up DRG vehicle, blast created massive...

Air India row: Entire crew grounded after pilot allows woman into cockpit on Dubai-Delhi flight

Air India row: Entire crew grounded after pilot allows woman into cockpit on Dubai-Delhi flight

Kerala schools to teach deleted NCERT portion to Class 11, 12

Kerala schools to teach deleted NCERT portion to Class 11, 12

Mystery shrouds the killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as SIT yet to connect missing links

Mystery shrouds the killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf as SIT yet to connect missing links