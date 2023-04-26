Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata for intervention as salary structure row widens |

Air India pilots, who are standing against the airline's management's decision to unilaterally alter their salary structure and services conditions, on Tuesday sought Ratan Tata's intervention in resolving the issue.

In a petition, signed by over 1,500 Air India pilots, the community alleged that the "pilots' concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team".

On April 17, Air India rolled out a revamped compensation structure for its pilots and cabin crew, which has since been rejected by the two pilot unions - Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) and Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) - on the grounds that the airline, in alleged violation of the labour practices and the unions were not consulted before finalising the new contracts.

The two unions also urged their members not to sign/accept the revised contract and salary structure.

Pilots are not being treated with respect and dignity

In their petition, the pilots have complained that their morale is low as the present management is not treating them with "respect and dignity" and this could have a negative impact on their ability to perform duties.

"We have always been committed to Air India's success and have gone above and beyond to ensure that we provide our passengers with the best possible experience," the pilots said in the petition.

The pilots also said that they understand the challenges being faced by the airline are complex and added that "we are committed to working with the company to find solutions that will benefit all stakeholders".

The pilots in the petition said, "However, we feel that our concerns are not being heard or addressed by the current HR team. We are therefore respectfully requesting your assistance in addressing these issues."

As the Chairman Emeritus of Air India, "we believe that your benevolent leadership can help us to find a solution that is fair and respectful to all parties involved", they added.

Tata Group in late January 2022 took over Air India, which was under government control for close to seven decades.

With inputs from PTI