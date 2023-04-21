 Air India pilot allows female friend in cockpit of Dubai-Delhi flight; DCGA probe in incident underway
Air India pilot allows female friend in cockpit of Dubai-Delhi flight; DCGA probe in incident underway

The agency said probe is being conducted presently.

Friday, April 21, 2023
Air India pilot allows female friend in cockpit of Dubai-Delhi flight; DCGA probe in incident underway | Representative Image

A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, had allowed a female friend in the cockpit on February 27 violating DGCA safety norms.

"A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, allowed a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27, violating DGCA safety norms. Probe being conducted," news agency ANI tweeted.

This is beaking news, further details awaited

