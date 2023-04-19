Air India faces fresh trouble as pilot unions reject new salary structure

From unpaid pilots left hanging amidst mounting debt, to an expansion that has opened up space to hire 900 new aviators, Air India has come a long way after being taken over by Tata. As part of its project to turn the grand old carrier of India into its largest airline, Tata is overseeing a merger of Visatara in to Air India and restructuring of salary packages for pilots and cabin crew.

But its flight towards former glory may be hit by turbulence, as a pilot union has instructed its members against accepting Air India's new contract.

New terms threaten rights and work-life balance?

As all 3,000 pilots of Air India, Vistara and Air Asia are set to be affected by the proposal which will offer fixed pay for 40 hours down from 70 hours before the pandemic.

The union argues that this will lead to pay cuts whenever a pilot is on leave or can't serve due to training requirements and license renewals.

It also opposes a clause that will end the workmen status of pilots that enables them to form union and strike against policies.

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association and the Indian Pilots Guild which represent 1,700 Air India pilots, have also opposed the requirement for them to be available for standby duty.

It claims that such a policy will cut down work-life balance in the lives among pilots.

Air India claims otherwise

On the other hand, Air India claims that the revised structure is meant to increase productivity while bringing parity among different sections of employees.

It has added that most pilots have already accepted the new terms, while the unions have warned that any pressure to make their members sign the contract will trigger industry action.