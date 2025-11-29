 Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet
ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File Pic (Representation Image)

New Delhi: Air travel across several routes may face disruptions as domestic carriers Air India and IndiGo on Saturday announced potential delays and schedule adjustments following a technical directive issued by Airbus for its global A320 family fleet.

In a post on X, Air India wrote it is "aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in-service across airline operators," noting that the requirement will involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet.

"We are aware of a directive from Airbus related to its A320 family aircraft currently in service across airline operators. This will result in a software/hardware realignment on a part of our fleet, leading to longer turnaround time and delays to our scheduled operations," the post read.

"Air India regrets any inconvenience this may cause to passengers till the reset is carried out across the fleet. We request customers to check their flight status at https://airindia.com/in/en/manage/flight-status.html before heading to the airport and connect with our contact centre at 011-69329333, 011-69329999 for any further assistance," the post further read.

article-image

Meanwhile on November 11, Air India announced the successful completion of the retrofit programme for its legacy A320neo fleet, with the final of 27 aircraft returning to service with brand-new cabin interiors and in the airline's vibrant new livery. With these, combined with 14 newly delivered A320neo aircraft and those integrated following the merger of Vistara into Air India, the airline now operates 104 A320 Family aircraft, featuring new or upgraded cabin interiors, Air India said in a press release.

In a separate post on X, IndiGo emphasised that "safety comes first" and confirmed it is carrying out the mandated updates across its A320 aircraft "with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols."

"Safety comes first. Always...Airbus has issued a technical advisory for the global A320 fleet. We are proactively completing the mandated updates on our aircraft with full diligence and care, in line with all safety protocols. While we work through these precautionary updates, some flights may see some slight schedule changes," the post read.

"Our teams are here 24x7 to support you with rebooking, updates, and information. Please check your latest flight status on our app/website before heading to the airport. Thank you for your patience and trust on us," IndiGo wrote.

article-image

Both airlines assured customers of continuous assistance as they undertake the precautionary measures mandated by Airbus.

