 Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night
A man in UP's Bahraich district was trapped inside a leopard cage after he tried to steal a live goat, which was set inside as a bait for the leopard. Forest officials set 2 leopard cages to catch the leopards attacking in the district villages, a man intoxicated by alcohol spotted the goat inside it and, in an attempt to catch it, locked himself inside the cage.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
A man in UP's Bahraich district was trapped inside a leopard cage after he allegedly tried to steal a live goat, which was set inside as a bait for the leopard. Forest officials set two leopard cages to catch the leopards attacking in the district, and live goats were tied inside to attract the wild beast; however, a man intoxicated by alcohol spotted the goat and, in an attempt to catch it, locked himself inside the cage. The incident has gone viral on the Internet when villagers recorded the man trapped inside the cage instead of a leopard.

The man identified as Pradeep stated that he spotted a goat inside the cage late at night, but didn't realise that it was a trap for the leopard. Heavily intoxicated by alcohol, Pradeep went on to steal the live goat and the cage that locked him inside it. Pradeep was trapped inside for the whole night with the goat.

In the morning, forest officials and villagers reached the spot to verify if the trap was successful in catching the leopard. They spotted a man sitting inside. He was freed later by the forest officials.

Forest Inspector Prashikshan Verma said that the accused, Pradeep, also cursed the forest department and police after being trapped in the cage. He was handed over to the Fakharpur police around 9 pm on Thursday. A case of attempted theft is being registered against him.

According to the reports, a leopard attacked a woman in this same area, killing her. Since then, the forest department has been put on alert, and villagers have been urged to stay alert and not venture out alone at night.

