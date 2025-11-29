Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16 | PTI

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the pronouncement of the order to December 16.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

Loan and Shareholding Under Scrutiny

They allegedly acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper, the investigation agency had accused.

It further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which “fraudulently” usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

Names Included in Chargesheet

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

