 Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16

Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16 | PTI

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred its order on cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet filed in the National Herald case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the pronouncement of the order to December 16.

The ED has accused Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as well as late party leaders Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes, along with Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda, and a private company, Young Indian, of conspiracy and money laundering.

Loan and Shareholding Under Scrutiny

FPJ Shorts
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Adani Group Eyeing Total Debt On Books At ₹1 Lakh Crore By 2030, Independent Growth Plan To Be Powered Up, Tossing Away Dependency On Capital
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Thane Traffic Update: Week-Long Night Road Closure Near Cadbury Metro Station From November 29 | Know Alternate Route
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register Case Against Three
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday Wows In Custom Gaurav Gupta Bandhgala Suit, Aneet Padda Joins In Corset-Style Satin Look For Their First Award For Saiyaara

They allegedly acquired properties worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper, the investigation agency had accused.

Read Also
Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today
article-image

It further alleged that the Gandhis held the majority 76 per cent shares in Young Indian, which “fraudulently” usurped the assets of AJL in exchange for a Rs 90 crore loan.

Names Included in Chargesheet

The chargesheet names Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Pitroda, Dubey, Sunil Bhandari, Young Indian and Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register...

Uttar Pradesh: Class 7 Boy Brutally Killed In Mainpuri Amid Year-Old Murder Rivalry; Police Register...

'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of...

'No Differences': Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's Reaffirm Unity After Breakfast Meet Amid Reports Of...

Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet

Air India, IndiGo Warn Of Delays As Airbus Orders Mandatory Updates For Global A320 Fleet

Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16

Delhi Court Defers Order On ED's National Herald Chargesheet To December 16

Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night

Video: In Attempt To Steal Live Goat Inside Leopard Cage, UP Man Gets Trapped In It For Whole Night