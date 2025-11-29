 Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

The high-profile case arrays Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others as accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today | (Photo Courtesy: ANI/Altered by FPJ)

A Delhi court is expected to pronounce on Saturday its order on whether to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald money laundering case.

The high-profile case arrays Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey, and others as accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Order Reserved After Additional Clarifications

Special Judge (PC Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court had reserved the order on November 7 after the ED submitted additional clarifications following the court’s inspection of the case records.

FPJ Shorts
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1: Kriti Sanon's Film Earns ₹16 Cr, Becomes 2025's Second-Biggest Romantic Opener After Saiyaara
Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing Accessibility
Maruti Suzuki India Ties Up With Chhattisgarh Gramin Bank For Vehicle Finance, Enhancing Accessibility
'Publicly Humiliated And Body-Shamed..': Sourav Ganguly's Wife Files Police Complaint, FIR Registered After Online Abuse
'Publicly Humiliated And Body-Shamed..': Sourav Ganguly's Wife Files Police Complaint, FIR Registered After Online Abuse
Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts' Consumption Boost
Indian Economy Whirs Out 8.2% Growth, Ejects More Products In Anticipation Of GST Rate Cuts' Consumption Boost

“Further submissions and clarifications have been advanced by the Additional Solicitor General on behalf of the ED in light of the inspection of the case files by the court. List for orders on November 29,” the judge stated.

ED Alleges Misappropriation of Rs 2,000 Crore in AJL Assets

As per the ED, top Congress functionaries conspired to wrongfully acquire control of assets exceeding Rs 2,000 crore belonging to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald, by paying a nominal price of Rs 50 lakh.

Earlier, the court had deferred its decision, noting that further scrutiny of the transaction documents, alleged rent receipts, and fund flow patterns was required before determining whether the prosecution complaint met the statutory threshold for cognisance under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Congress Calls Allegations “Strange” and “Unprecedented”

While the ED argued that the case involves a “serious economic offence” and a conspiracy to usurp AJL’s properties through Young Indian —in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are majority stakeholders – for a nominal sum, the Congress leaders have described the money laundering allegations as "really strange" and "unprecedented".

ED Claims Fake Transactions and Fabricated Rent Receipts

As per the ED, a conspiracy was hatched to form Young Indian to acquire control over the vast assets of the now-defunct newspaper, aimed at benefiting the top Congress leadership personally.

The probe agency reported that several senior Congress leaders were involved in “fake transactions,” alleging that individuals, acting on their instructions, had issued fraudulent advance rent payments for years using fabricated rent receipts.

Case Originated from Subramanian Swamy’s Complaint

The controversy over the National Herald’s assets came into focus in 2012 when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy filed a complaint in a trial court, alleging that Congress leaders had engaged in cheating and breach of trust in the process of acquiring AJL.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

Delhi Court To Pronounce Order On ED Chargesheet In National Herald Money Laundering Case Today

Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Dramatic Video

Haryana Roadways Bus Collides With Bike, Riders Sent Flying Into Air; Dramatic Video

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI At 341 Keeps Air In 'Very Poor' Category Despite Slight...

Delhi Chokes Under Toxic Smog As AQI At 341 Keeps Air In 'Very Poor' Category Despite Slight...

Air India, IndiGo Announce Potential Delays After Technical Directive Issued By Airbus For Global...

Air India, IndiGo Announce Potential Delays After Technical Directive Issued By Airbus For Global...

Assam Assembly Passes Historic Bill Granting Land Rights To 3 Lakh Tea Garden Workers

Assam Assembly Passes Historic Bill Granting Land Rights To 3 Lakh Tea Garden Workers