 Air India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad Minutes After Takeoff; DNA Tests To Identify Victims
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAir India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad Minutes After Takeoff; DNA Tests To Identify Victims

Air India Flight Crashes In Ahmedabad Minutes After Takeoff; DNA Tests To Identify Victims

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm. from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here. Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Ahmedabad: DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain the identities of those who perished in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad city on Thursday afternoon, a senior Gujarat health department official said even as he refused to cite death toll figures.

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm. from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here. Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

"To identify those who lost their lives in the plane crash, arrangements have been made by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to collect DNA samples. Close relatives, such as parents or children, of the deceased will be able to give DNA samples at Kasoti Bhavan of BJ Medical College of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," state health department principal secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi said here.

Read Also
Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: DGCA Launches Probe Into Air India AI-171 Crash; Cause Yet To Be...
article-image

He refused to divulge details of the death toll in the crash.

FPJ Shorts
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Iran's Army Chief Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC head Hossein Salami Killed In Israel's Preemptive Strikes 'Operation Rising Lion': Reports
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People, Authorities
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site – 10 Key Points
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK
Who Was Sunjay Kapur? All About Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Who Died During Polo Match In The UK

Dwivedi said several persons were injured as the plane crashed into the residential quarters of doctors serving in the civil hospital and studying in BJ Medical College.

"Fifty persons, who were injured in the incident, are currently being treated at the Civil Hospital. All the patients are stable," said Dwivedi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People,...

Viral: Old Video Shows Elephant Crashing Picnic Near Assam-Arunachal Border; Netizens Blame People,...

Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site...

Air India Boeing 787 Crash In Ahmedabad Kills 241 Aboard, 1 Miracle Survivor, PM Modi Visits Site...

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

'Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Be Linked To System Failure, Bird Hit,' Say Experts

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Extends Deep Condolences To Victims Of Air India Crash In Ahmedabad

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...

Air India Diverts 16 Flights As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate, Passengers Offered Rescheduling &...