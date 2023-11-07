 Air India Fined ₹10 Lakh By DGCA For Not Complying With Passenger-Centric Rules
Air India Fined ₹10 Lakh By DGCA For Not Complying With Passenger-Centric Rules

"The DGCA has consistently emphasised the importance of providing a high standard of passenger care during flight disruptions, including denied boardings, flight cancellations, and delays," said a senior official.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 07, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image
Air India |

DGCA issued the CAR Section-3, Series M part IV titled Facilities

"To enforce these regulations effectively, DGCA issued the CAR Section-3, Series M part IV titled Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights, and delays in flights" in 2010, which has been revised periodically to align with global best practices," said the official.

DGCA has been conducting inspections of scheduled domestic airlines

Since May 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been conducting inspections of scheduled domestic airlines at major airports to ensure the adherence of airlines to these passenger-centric regulations.

Air India was not fully compliant with the provisions of the CAR

"During these inspections, it was observed that Air India was not fully compliant with the provisions of the CAR. Consequently, a Show Cause Notice has been issued to Air India, prompting the airline to explain its non-compliance with the regulations and take corrective measures," said the official.

A penalty of Rs 10,00,000 was imposed on Air India

Similar inspections had earlier been carried out at major airports last year also and on ground of similar non-compliance by Air India with the provisions of CAR on Denied Boarding of passengers, a penalty of Rs 10,00,000 (Rs ten lakh) was imposed on Air India for the violations.

