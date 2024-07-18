AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Raises Suspicion On UP Constable Yakoob's Death in Accidental Fire In Aligarh

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday raised suspicion about the death of Uttar Pradesh constable Yakoob in an accidental fire incident on Wednesday in Aligarh on social media.

Takin to X, Hyderabad MP wrote, "A jammed pistol - accidentally got fired- pierced Sub-Inspector's abdomen and hit Yakoob's head, so what must have Yaqoob's body position at the time of fire ???? ? I am sure inquiry will be done."

According to reports, a UP police constable, Yakoob, was shot in the head and died from a bullet "accidentally" fired from the jammed pistol of Sub-Inspector (SI) Rajeev during a raid to nab suspects of cow slaughter in Aligarh district last night. As per the official statement, SI Rajeev was trying to load the jammed pistol when it fired, with the bullet passing through SI Rajeev's abdomen and hitting Constable Yakoob in the head.

The family of the deceased is finding it difficult to believe in the official explanation given to them. Speaking to the media, the father of the deceased has demanded an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, a video of the injured Sub-Inspector (SI) has surfaced on social media.

In the purported video, the SI said that after receiving a tip from an informer, he and his team had gone to arrest the accused of cow slaughter.

He stated that during the encounter, the sub-inspector's pistol got jammed. While trying to unjam it, a bullet was fired suddenly. This bullet grazed the sub-inspector's stomach and struck the head of SOG constable Yakub.