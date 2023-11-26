'AICC Ka Neta Bol Raha Hai': Angry Cong Chief Kharge Asks People To 'Get Out' From Poll Rally Over Disturbance During Speech (WATCH)

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | ANI

A video of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge losing his temper and raising his voice at the audience for making noise during an election rally is doing rounds on social media. Clearly upset by the interruptions, Kharge sternly suggests that those unwilling to listen should 'get out'.

"Chup baitho... (remain quiet) Agar sunana hai toh suno nahi toh get out (Listen if you want to, or else, get out)... Don't talk that way... Aap ko malum nahi hota? (Don't you know?) Jo ye meeting chal rahi hai, ek All India Congress Committee ka neta bol raha hai... (An All India Congress Committee leader is addressing this meeting) Aur tumhare muh mein tum ko jo hona wo kehte hai... (And you speak whatever you want) Agar sunana hai to suno nahi toh apne jagah ko jao (Listen if you want, or else, go to your place)," Kharge asserts, expressing his displeasure with a section of the audience at the rally.

Watch the video here:

Congress Chief Kharge ji gets angry as party workers are not taking him seriously. pic.twitter.com/vgLsd7GeSf — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 26, 2023

The video capturing Kharge's outburst is gaining widespread attention on social media, with the BJP taking the opportunity to ridicule workers of the grand old party for allegedly not taking their party president seriously.

The specific rally where Kharge lost his temper is not immediately identified, but given his extensive campaign in Telangana, it is likely that the incident occurred during one of the rallies in the southern state.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly election, scheduled for November 30, 2023, will play a crucial role in determining the composition of all 119 members in the state's Legislative Assembly. The announcement of the election results is expected on December 3, 2023.