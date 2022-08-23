AIADMK leadership issue: Madras High Court to hear Palaniswami's plea against single judge order

AIADMK leader Edapaddi Palaniswami |

The Madras High Court on Tuesday will hear AIADMK leader Edapaddi Palaniswami's plea against a single judge order that had ruled as invalid the party's July 11 General council meet that picked him as the interim chief and expelled his rival O Panneerselvam

Justice G Jayachandran last week had ordered maintenance of status-quo ante as of June 23 this year. This order had stripped Palaniswami from the post of interim general secretary of the party and came in handy to OPS, who got his earlier posts of Treasurer and Co-ordinator of the party, restored.

When the matter came up before the bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan on Monday, Vijay Narayan, the senior counsel appearing for EPS, told the judges that the order of the single judge had created a deadlock in the AIADMK.

He urged the judges to hear the case urgently. He also requested the judges to dispense with the requirement of the original order copy of Justice Jayachandran and accept the online copy.

The bench acceded to the request and directed the Registry to post it today.