Ahmedabad Takes Lead In Women's Safety With First-of-its-Kind Video Panic Button Project

The Ahmedabad city police have come up with a unique project for the security of senior citizens, women and children. The police have designed a special panic button installed with a video call facility. The person in trouble can press this button, their message will reach the police control room within no time and they will be able to talk with the person through the video.

This is project is part of the central government funding worth Rs.2300 crore to eight cities for planning and deploying technologies for women safety. This was a part of that project and Ahmedabad was the first city to launch such technology.

No one can still forget the Nirbhaya incident that shook the entire country, and its reverberations reached the country and abroad. Finally the entire project was started in this regard and it was distributed to eight cities as a project for 2300 crore rupees. It also includes the city of Ahmedabad.

A special system has been created from the amount received by Ahmedabad and they have started projects for the protection of women and children by creating different systems from this amount. People are coming from abroad to see this project and in the coming time this project will also start in Riyadh. After the Nirbhaya case, the city of Ahmedabad has been covered under the Nirbhaya Safe City and special projects have been initiated by the city of Ahmedabad for the safety of women.

Ajay Chaudhry, nodal Officer of this project and Joint Commissioner of Police stated that this project is first of its kind in Bharat. At present such live feed cameras have been installed at more than 80 different places in the city, in the near future it will be increased to more than 3,000.

The box is designed by L&T, it will be equipped with artificial intelligence. Anyone seeking help in this box will have to press a red button and immediately the cameras in the police control will be activated. As soon as the person in emergency will push the red button, a high resolution night vision camera inside the box will be activated. More than 120 police officers have been deployed under this project, who will receive the call and alert the nearest police station.

Ajay Chauhary further said that due to the face recognition camera, it will be able to find the suspects based on the data fed into the server, i.e., photos and details of wanted, wanted or criminals will be added. Due to which it will find this suspect and send his alert to the control room. Based on which the nearby police can immediately reach there and detain him.

Ajay Chaudhary further said that if a person hides his number plate and does not follow traffic rules, his micro details can also be obtained through this camera and a special software is being installed for it. So this software with micro vision which can be seen by the human eye will get the number of that vehicle and convey its details to the responsible police officer.

DCP level officers will have access to the footage of this camera due to which they can know any matter anytime and for that they can take decision therefore the work load of 20 police personnel can be reduced in the future hence a smart police is the next In time will be seen in the city of Ahmedabad and due to which the contribution of the police in other important works may increase which will reduce the stress of the police.