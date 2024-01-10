Ahmedabad: PM Modi's Surprise Visit Disrupts Flower Show Schedule, Sparks Mixed Reactions From Attendees (Video)

Ahmedabad: PM Modi's Surprise Visit Disrupts Flower Show Schedule | PTI

In a last-minute change of plans that set security agencies scrambling and flower show attendees fuming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ongoing Ahmedabad Flower Show on Wednesday evening. Originally scheduled to depart for Delhi at 8 pm, PM Modi unexpectedly detoured towards the Sabarmati Riverfront event centre, prompting a flurry of activity.

Visitors & security inconvenienced

"It was quite a commotion," shared Shruti Patel, a visitor who was turned away at the gate shortly before the Prime Minister's arrival. "We had bought tickets and were eagerly waiting, but suddenly they announced the show was closed due to VVIP visits."

The abrupt switch in schedule caught security officials off guard. "PM Modi was supposed to visit the Riverfront Project after attending a meeting," explained a police officer on duty. "His sudden request to visit the flower show required quick adjustments, causing temporary road closures and traffic diversions."

Ashram Road, a key thoroughfare, witnessed heavy congestion as vehicles were re-routed due to the closed riverfront route. While some expressed annoyance at the inconvenience, others saw the PM's surprise visit as a positive gesture.

PM enjoys private tour of the flower show

"He is a busy man, so it's great that he took the time to appreciate the flowers," remarked elderly resident Ravi Desai. "It shows he cares about these events and the people who organize them."

With the venue cleared of public, PM Modi enjoyed a private tour of the show, accompanied by Mayor Pratibha Jain, ruling party leader Gaurang Prajapati, and select other dignitaries. Those holding Thursday's tickets expressed a mix of disappointment and acceptance.

Mixed opinions over PM's detour

"It's frustrating to miss out today, but at least they're honouring our tickets for tomorrow," sighed student Dhruv Mehta. "It's not every day you get a chance to see the Prime Minister, so hopefully, the experience will make up for the disruption."

While the last-minute flower show visit undoubtedly stirred the city, opinions remain divided. Some see it as a security lapse, others as a welcome surprise, and still others as a mere inconvenience.