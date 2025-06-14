Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Offers ₹25 Lakh Immediate Relief To Victims' Families In Addition To ₹1 Crore From Tata Sons (VIDEO)

Ahmedabad Plane Crash | File

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 14: Air India on Saturday announced immediate compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The airline said that the amount is in addition of the compensation to the Rs 1 crore that was already announced by Tata Sons.

Air India expressed deep sorrow over the terrible plane crash and said that it is standing with the families of those who lost their lives. The airline also said that its teams are on the ground, doing everything they can to support the victims' families during this very difficult time.

To help with immediate financial needs, Air India will give an interim payment of ₹25 lakh (about £21,000) to the families of each person who died, as well as to the survivor. This amount is in addition to the ₹1 crore (around £85,000) that was already announced by Tata Sons, the parent company of Air India.

Air India said, "Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident. Our teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time."

It further added, "As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs. This is in addition to the ₹1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons."

Air India also said, "All of us at Air India are deeply saddened by this loss. We mourn with the families, loved ones, and everyone affected."

Air India AI 171 flight crashed moments after take off from Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport en route London with 242 passengers and crew members onboard. The flight crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel resulting in the death of many MBBS students in the terrible crash. There are reports that over 270 people have lost their lives in the crash which occurred on Thursday (June 12).

Former Gujarat Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani was also onboard the flight. He also died in the fatal plane crash. Only one passenger who was seated on 11A seat survived the crash and is admitted in the hospital, receiving treatment for his injuries.