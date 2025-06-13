Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 13 From Rajasthan Among Dead, Including Newlywed Khushbu Kanwar

Jaipur: 13 people from Rajasthan have died in the Ahmedabad plane crash. Among the dead, 5 each from Banswara and Udaipur while one each from Pali, Barmer and Bikaner. Here are the tragic stories of their unfulfilled wishes.

Newly married 21-year-old Khushbu Kanwar Rajpurohit, who died in the Ahmedabad plane crash, has her in-laws in Pali. She had gone to Ahmedabad with her father and brother-in-law to go to London to meet her husband Vipul Singh who is a nursing officer in London.

"Vipul and Khushbu got married just five months ago and Vipul had promised Khushbu to call her in London soon. We had sent her happily, if we had known, we would not have sent her,” said Gajendra Singh Rajpurohit, father-in-law of Khushbu.

While Abhinav from Bikaner, who died in the accident, was going to bring his wife and son living in London. He had set up a business in Ahmedabad recently, and the family had planned to shift to Ahmedabad. Abhinav's maternal grandfather Kishanaram is MLA of Sridungargarh in Bikaner.

Vardichand and Prakash Menaria of Udaipur who have lost their lives in the accident were friends and cooks in London. Prakash Menaria had come to India after his father's death, while Vardichand had come to meet his newborn grandson. “My Brother was not interested to return to London and wished to stay with family but got a big contract there,” said Bhagwan, the brother of Prakash.

Payal Khatik, a promising student of Gogunda in Udaipur, is also one of the deceased in the accident. She was selected for MBBS in a university in London. Her family lives in Himmat Nagar in Gujarat and father Suresh Khateek is a loading Tempo driver who had sent her daughter to London with hard-earned money.

A whole family from Banswara Dr. Pratik Joshi-Dr. Kaumi Vyas and their children have died in this accident. Dr. Pratik Joshi was a radiologist in London and had been living there for 4 years. He has come to pick up the family 3 days ago to settle in London. His wife Dr. Kaumi Vyas was in Pacific Medical College, Udaipur and left the job a few days ago.

While Shubh-Shagun Modi, son and daughter of Udaipur marble businessman Sanjeev Modi, were going for a holiday in London. Recently, Shubham had completed his MBA degree and was managing the family business. Both had called their father just 12 minutes before the crash.

An MBBS student, Jaiprakash Choudhary (20)

from Barmer also died in the plane crash. At the time of the accident, Jaiprakash was at hostel mess for lunch. He was 30 percent burnt. The debris of the wall fell on him. “He called me at around 1.00 pm on Thursday and told that he is going for lunch. His phone's battery was down. After this, his phone got switched off," said Mangalram, his brother.