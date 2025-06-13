 '10 Minutes Late Saved My Life': Woman Misses Doomed Air India Flight Due To Ahmedabad Traffic, Escapes Certain Death (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'10 Minutes Late Saved My Life': Woman Misses Doomed Air India Flight Due To Ahmedabad Traffic, Escapes Certain Death (VIDEO)

'10 Minutes Late Saved My Life': Woman Misses Doomed Air India Flight Due To Ahmedabad Traffic, Escapes Certain Death (VIDEO)

Bhoomi had been visiting India for a holiday after two years and was on her way back to London to reunite with her husband.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
'10 Minutes Late Saved My Life': Woman Misses Doomed Air India Flight Due To Ahmedabad Traffic, Escapes Certain Death (VIDEO) | ANI

Ahmedabad: A narrow delay proved life-saving for 32-year-old Bhoomi Chauhan, who missed Air India flight AI 171 by just 10 minutes on Thursday, June 12. The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, an unimaginable tragedy she narrowly avoided.

Bhoomi had been visiting India for a holiday after two years and was on her way back to London to reunite with her husband. But as she made her way through congested Ahmedabad roads, her delay proved life-saving. “The flight was scheduled to take off at 1:10 PM. I was not allowed to board and was really upset,” she recalled.

As she stepped out of the airport, news of the crash broke. “I began shivering. My legs started trembling. I felt numb for quite some time,” she said, attributing her narrow escape to divine intervention. “My Ganpati ji saved me.”

Her mother, overwhelmed with relief, added, “She left her child with me... because of that child and God’s blessings, she is with me.”

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Have a look at her entire statement here:

The Aftermath of Air India Crash

Flight AI 171 crashed shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport around 1:30 PM, striking the BJ Medical College doctors’ hostel and igniting a massive blaze. Among the 242 onboard, only 40-year-old British-Indian Vishwash Kumar Ramesh survived. “There was a loud noise… and then the plane crashed,” he said in a statement, describing the terrifying descent.

A ‘Mayday’ distress call was issued moments after takeoff. Rescue workers scrambled to recover bodies and rush burn victims to nearby hospitals.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed that a high-level committee will investigate the crash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the site and survivors on Friday, June 13, called the incident “heartbreaking beyond words.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri...

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Rajasthan Sizzles With 49.4 Degrees Celsius In Sriganganagar

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri

Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Men Loot Shopkeeper At Knifepoint In Delhi's Mangolpuri