Ahmedabad Airport Tragedy: Rajkot Markets Observe Half-Day Closure In Memory Of Former CM Vijay Rupani, Who Lost His Life In Air India AI-171 Crash

Rajkot (Gujarat): Markets in Rajkot remained closed for half a day on Saturday as a mark of respect to former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who tragically lost his life in the Air India Flight AI 171 crash near Ahmedabad on June 12.

The city observed the shutdown till noon, with traders and local residents paying homage to the veteran leader, who was deeply associated with the development and transformation of Rajkot. Several shops in the city voluntarily pulled down their shutters.

VIDEO | Gujarat: Markets in Rajkot remain close as the city pays tributes to former CM Vijay Rupani, who died in the Ahmedabad air crash.



Vijay Rupani served as Mayor of Rajkot in 1990s and was elected as MLA multiple times from Rajkot West constituency. #AhmedabadPlaneCrash… pic.twitter.com/XmE96BS1G9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2025

A resident, Navneet, paying homage to Vijay Rupani, stated that Rajkot will never forget him. He admired the BJP leader for bringing and completing several developmental projects in the city.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is such an accident that the people of Rajkot will never forget. Vijay Rupani loved Rajkot immensely, always meeting the people and bonding with them. He worked closely with his office and the government to provide essential facilities, like the Rajkot Airport, hospitals, overbridges, and water resources. His love for Rajkot led to these developments, ensuring Rajkot always cherishes him. Rajkot will never forget him..." Rupani, who served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, was also an MLA from Rajkot West and had deep political roots in the Saurashtra region.

Earlier today, former Gujarat Chief Minister Shankersinh Vaghela visited the residence of BJP leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and expressed condolences on his demise.

#WATCH | Rajkot, Gujarat: In tribute to former Gujarat CM and BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who passed away in the Air India Flight AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June, markets in Rajkot are closed for half a day.



A local Navneet says, "This is such an accident that the people of… pic.twitter.com/7NUWpOz8SF — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2025

Vaghela expressed shock over Rupani's demise, stating that he could not believe this news initially. He further wished for the peace of the departed soul.

"At first, I did not believe it. Then I heard that he was taken to the hospital. Even then, I had hope that he would survive. Then, when we heard he was no more, we paid our condolences... I hope his soul rests in peace and his family gets the strength to bear this loss," Vaghela said.

Vijay Rupani was one of the 241 passengers who lost their lives in the tragic crash of Air India flight 171, a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, on June 12.

Vijay Rupani was a two-time Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2016 to 2021. Rupani was also appointed the BJP's in-charge for Punjab.

On June 12, the Air India-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

