'Felt Like A Bomb Blast': Residents Of Ahmedabad Recount Horror Of Air India Flight AI-171 Crash Near Airport (Video)

Ahmedabad: Residents of the neighbourhood in Ahmedabad where the Air India plane crashed, resulting in the deaths of all 241 people on board, recounted their horrific experience, saying that at first, it felt like an earthquake or a bomb blast.

Speaking to ANI, Rekha Kshtriya, a woman who has lived in the area for over 13 years, said she was doing her usual chores when she first heard a loud noise. She immediately came outside and rushed to the crash site.

"... Around 1.30 PM, we heard a loud noise. Although we are accustomed to hearing loud noises, this time, it felt like our eardrums would burst. It seemed like an earthquake. Our house, our dining table, everything was shaking violently. The sound seemed like that of a bomb blast. Then we went outside and learned a plane had crashed... We saw broken pieces of the aircraft spread everywhere. The whole sky was filled with black smoke. High flames were rising everywhere," she told ANI.

Priyanshu, another resident sharing his experience of that day, said, "The area was filled with black smoke. I was at home. Fire spread from one building to another... I felt like an earthquake or a bomb blast." A resident, Bahadur Kshatriy, living about 500 metres from the crash site said he, along with his friends and security personnel, helped rescue five people from the rubble. However, he noted that the survivors were in critical condition.

"... My house is 500m from the crash site. I heard a loud bang. First, I wondered if it was a massive storm or earthquake... The people were shouting that a plane had crashed. When I went and saw, there was smoke everywhere. There was fire all around. We went up to the mess where students were shouting for help. Along with Army personnel, we rescued five students alive from the debris. But they were in an extremely serious condition... Then we thought that there could be someone stuck under the debris downstairs. We found a body in an awful condition..."," he said.

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aeroplane bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airline said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash.

The Tata group-owned airline has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Those calling from outside India can call +91 8062779200.

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash.

Meanwhile, the government constituted a high-level multidisciplinary committee for examining the causes leading to the crash of Air India Flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick Airport (London) on June 12, which left 241 people dead.

The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future," an order issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry read.

"The Committee will not be a substitute for other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future," the order clarified.

It said that the Committee will be headed by the Home Secretary and will include representatives from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Indian Air Force and Aviation experts.

